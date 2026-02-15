Advertise
🔥 BREAKING HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Hillel Hirsch Urge Bochurim to Avoid Police Clashes, Stay Focused on Learning


🔥 BREAKING FROM RAV LANDAU & RAV HIRSCH:

To the yeshiva students: It is strictly forbidden under any circumstances to participate in or be present among those who are going to places where there is confrontation with the police.

One must remain in the yeshiva, dedicated to learning and maintaining all the established study schedules. Chalilah, chalilah, to be in those places where clashes with the police are taking place.

Aside from the danger involved, there is a grave chillul Hashem in this, rachmana litzlan.

Written with deep pain and great anxiety,

Dov Landau

And of course, I join all of the above — Moshe Hillel Hirsch

