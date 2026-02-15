IDF Conducts Airstrikes in Gaza After Ceasefire Violations, Targets Hamas and PIJ Terrorists

The IDF confirms carrying out airstrikes in Gaza overnight and this morning, citing a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

•⁠ ⁠The military says five Palestinian terrorists emerged from a tunnel and approached troops near the ceasefire line, prompting strikes on terrorists in northern Gaza, Gaza City, and Khan Younis.

•⁠ ⁠Among those killed was Ahmad Bayouk, identified by the IDF as a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated the Re’im military base on October 7.

•⁠ ⁠A separate strike earlier this week killed Azem Abu Huli, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, according to the IDF.