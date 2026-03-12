🚨 RAMAT GAN COUNCILMEMBER STABBED IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK

•⁠ ⁠Emergency personnel rushed to Bialik Street in Ramat Gan following reports of a stabbing.

•⁠ ⁠Hatzalah and MDA treated a 47-year-old man and transported hum in serious condition to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

•⁠ ⁠POLICE: “A short while ago, a report was received about a man who was stabbed by a suspect on Bialik Street in Ramat Gan and was evacuated in serious condition to receive medical treatment. A suspect was arrested by police forces.”

•⁠ ⁠Sources tell YWN the victim is a current member of the Ramat Gan City Council and previously served on the Bnei Brak City Council.