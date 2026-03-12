Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 RAMAT GAN COUNCILMEMBER STABBED IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK

🚨 RAMAT GAN COUNCILMEMBER STABBED IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK

•⁠ ⁠Emergency personnel rushed to Bialik Street in Ramat Gan following reports of a stabbing.

•⁠ ⁠Hatzalah and MDA treated a 47-year-old man and transported hum in serious condition to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

•⁠ ⁠POLICE: “A short while ago, a report was received about a man who was stabbed by a suspect on Bialik Street in Ramat Gan and was evacuated in serious condition to receive medical treatment. A suspect was arrested by police forces.”

•⁠ ⁠Sources tell YWN the victim is a current member of the Ramat Gan City Council and previously served on the Bnei Brak City Council.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES SENT TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

CALI IN THE CROSSHAIRS? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Sea-Based Drone Attack on California

Joint Statement Regarding Travel from Israel

Prosecution Files Appeal To Supreme Court Against Zini’s Release To House Arrest

HISTORIC FAILURE: Passengers Describe Chaos, Cancellations, and Silence From El Al as Airline Releases Apology

NYT Analysis: 17 U.S. Sites Damaged as Iran Continues Targeting American Bases Across Region

MAILBAG: Where Is The Cry Of Klal Yisroel? Why Are We Silent?!

🚨 NORTH UNDER MASSIVE ATTACK: Hezbollah Fires 100 Rockets Into Northern Israel; Residents Ordered To Stay Near Shelters

BLI AYIN HARA! Modi’in Illit Family Welcomes 21st Child – All Born Without Twins

IDF Warns of “Difficult Days Ahead” as Iran’s Missiles and Hezbollah’s Attacks Keep Israel on Edge