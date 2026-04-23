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Open House: Tuesday, April 28 ·7:30 PM PCS/ FDU Master’s in Accounting + CPA

Ranked among:
Best Master’s in Accounting-2026
Best Universities-2026

PCS Placement Advantage:
 98% employment rate!
 8 placement coordinators
 Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

Some graduates of this course are earning 250k+
Serving: New York, New Jersey, and remote option
Open House: Tuesday, April 28 ·7:30PM
In Person:
PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood.
Remote:
Click here to preregister:
For Information:
Men:  Sara@nj.pcsjobs.org 732-905-9700 x 665
Women: Tova@nj.pcsjobs.org   732-367-1500
https://pcsnynj.org/masters-in-accounting-cpa/

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