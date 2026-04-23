Open House: Tuesday, April 28 ·7:30 PM PCS/ FDU Master’s in Accounting + CPA

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Ranked among:

Best Master’s in Accounting-2026

Best Universities-2026

PCS Placement Advantage:

 98% employment rate!

 8 placement coordinators

 Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

Some graduates of this course are earning 250k+

Serving: New York, New Jersey, and remote option

Open House: Tuesday, April 28 ·7:30PM

In Person:

PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood.

Remote:

Click here to preregister:

For Information:

Men: Sara@nj.pcsjobs.org 732-905-9700 x 665

Women: Tova@nj.pcsjobs.org 732-367-1500

https://pcsnynj.org/masters-in-accounting-cpa/