U.S. Says Iran Navy “Defeated” as Trump Says Ships Destroyed and Air Force Neutralized

Trump on Iran: Militarily, they’re defeated. You wouldn’t know that by reading the Fake News… they had 159 ships. Every ship is, right now, underwater… they have an air force — every one of their planes has been shot down or has been decimated.
Trump on Iran: Militarily, they’re defeated. You wouldn’t know that by reading the Fake News… they had 159 ships. Every ship is, right now, underwater… they have an air force — every one of their planes has been shot down or has been decimated.
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