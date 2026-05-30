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IDF Strikes Hezbollah Command Center in Southern Lebanon, Weapons Detonate Inside

The IDF struck and a Hezbollah artillery command center in southern Lebanon on Friday after identifying Hezbollah terrorists in the area. The military said secondary explosions following the strike indicated weapons were stored inside the facility.

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