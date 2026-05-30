Tragedy in Los Angeles



The Nevo Family of Los Angeles is facing unimaginable heartbreak after suffering two devastating losses within days. After sitting shiva for Zev Nevo’s father following a long illness, the family was shattered again by the tragic loss of their 4-year-old daughter, Adina Liba A”H.

The family is now struggling with overwhelming grief and financial strain as they try to care for their children and begin healing.

Please open your heart to help this broken family.

DONATE: https://thechesedfund.com/bcla/nevofamilyfund?aff=613