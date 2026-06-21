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WATCH: Hundreds Welcome Released Gerrer Yeshiva Bochur Home to Ashdod After Military Prison Detention

Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in Ashdod’s District 8 to welcome home Gerrer Yeshiva Bochur Yechiel Kutainer following his release from Military Prison.

Supporters filled the streets with spirited singing and dancing to celebrate his return.

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