WATCH: Hundreds Welcome Released Gerrer Yeshiva Bochur Home to Ashdod After Military Prison Detention

Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in Ashdod’s District 8 to welcome home Gerrer Yeshiva Bochur Yechiel Kutainer following his release from Military Prison.
Supporters filled the streets with spirited singing and dancing to celebrate his return.
Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in Ashdod’s District 8 to welcome home Gerrer Yeshiva Bochur Yechiel Kutainer following his release from Military Prison.
Supporters filled the streets with spirited singing and dancing to celebrate his return.
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