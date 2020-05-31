Why Investing in Gold Might Be Right Strategic Decision Right Now

Sponsored Content





The US lost over 20 million jobs in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7%.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett predicted the unemployment rate could rise above 20%.

In a desperate attempt to save the economy, the Federal Government has plummeted the US further into debt.

US national debt has now surpassed $25 TRILLION and has now reached the worst debt-to-GDP ratio in history!

Get Your FREE Book: The 7 Signs of the Coming Gold Boom

Mr. Trump’s budget deficits already exceeded $1 trillion BEFORE the pandemic. If you want to know why the stock market was doing so well, there’s your answer.

At the same time, the Fed had already cut interest rates down to near ZERO despite not being in a recession.

Absurdly low interest rates have led to massive bubbles in the stock market, housing, and across the globe.

So the US continued to dig deeper into debt despite being in a so-called economic boom.

But NOW we are hitting depression-levels of unemployment, and the US is accelerating its plunge into record debt.

We’ve now plowed past $25 trillion, and the nightmare is only going to get worse.

Did you know you can put gold in an IRA? Sign up for your FREE Gold IRA Guide

Estimates put US debt at $40 trillion by 2030. That’s about twice what our GDP is likely to be the next few years.

As a comparison, in the darkest days of World War II, debt was only about 20% more than GDP.

Not surprisingly, gold is booming. Gold tracks debt more than any other asset on earth.

Since 2000, US debt has increased 5 times. Meanwhile, Gold has increased 6 times!

So if US debt is estimated to explode to $40 trillion by 2030, where do you think gold is going?

Get Your FREE Book: The 7 Signs of the Coming Gold Boom





To Find Out More Information Click HERE to Chat With Us Today!







