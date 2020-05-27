Enthralling New Jewish Reading Experience for the COVID Era





Questions about the Torah way to deal with challenging times have always been a major part of Jewish thought. The COVID crisis has brought many of these issues to the forefront. Jews everywhere are asking themselves, “How can I learn and grow from this difficult situation?”

But almost two years before COVID took over our lives, world-renowned Torah teacher Rabbi Daniel Yaakov Travis had a big idea:

What if we could explore inspirational Torah wisdom about growing through life challenges, through an enthralling, suspenseful, knock-your-socks-off novel?

In 2018, Rabbi Travis approached Mrs. Naomi Elbinger, his collaborator on several best-selling books, including Praying with Joy and Living On, asking her to write this big idea into reality.

For almost two years, they worked to create a book called Yedidya. Feedback from test readers was overwhelmingly excited and positive, as was interest from major Jewish publishers.

But then came Corona.

This worldwide crisis has brought questions of the Torah approach to challenging times to the fore for so many Jews, but also caused a publishing industry slow-down.

Following the trend of Torah that’s going digital during lockdown, a bold choice was made to publish Yedidya immediately as a digital book – with the goal of getting this enthralling, uplifting reading experience into your hands fast, with minimum effort and cost.

Start reading free online

A First: Rabbis Give Haskamas to a Novel

Yedidya is not just a gripping, action-packed story filled with unforgettable characters, it’s also a sefer that explores original Torah sources on the topic of emunah in hard times. Leading rabbis have welcomed Yedidya as a much-needed source of chizuk.

They have even broken the mold by gracing the book with glowing haskamas, even though this is unheard-of for a novel.

Here are what some prominent Rabbanim have to say about Yedidya:

“This novel, in addition to being an enjoyable and inspiring read, will also be a way to imbue oneself with vital Torah lessons for life.”

Rabbi Zev Leff shlita

“This book opens up the Gates of Hope, Emunah and Bitachon in situations of suffering and anxiety… I am sure that Yedidya will BE”H bring support and healing to readers.”

Rabbi Shlomo Zafrani shlita

“I haven’t read a novel in years, but this one is different. Yedidya is both a gripping story and a profound, uplifting exploration of what it means to be a faithful Jew in the modern world.” – Rabbi Yitzchok Jaeger shlita: Author, the Guidelines halachah series

To read more Rabbinic Recommendations for Yedidya, click here

Yedidya : The Story

Meet Yedidya Steinhart: a typical yeshiva bachur, or at least he would like to be. He’s left behind a tough childhood in New York and is determined to make it at an elite Jerusalem yeshiva.

But then two unexpected events turn his world upside down: first, he is visited by an apparent nevuah ketanah, a “small prophecy” as described in the Talmud; second, he is falsely accused of a serious crime, with devastating consequences.

Yedidya’s quest for redemption brings unlikely friends, mentors, and adventures, as well as illuminating discoveries about happiness and faith through the ups and downs of real life.

The book is delivered to you in installments by email or Whatsapp – making it a perfect reading experience for the COVID era.

Start reading free online







