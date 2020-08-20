Hiring Blitz At Eastern Union Offers New Employees Unprecedented $500,000 Job Opportunity





Innovative Mortgage Broker Training Initiative Helps Amateurs & Professionals Fast-Track Toward Netting Half-A-Million Dollar Incomes Within Two-To-Three Years

(BROOKLYN, NY) — Eastern Union — one of the country’s largest commercial real estate finance firms — has rapidly ramped up hiring initiatives, and to help meet the overwhelming public demand, now aims to on-board a minimum of 10 new mortgage broker hires weekly.

As the centerpiece of the company’s aggressive recruitment plan, this bold hiring platform presents unparalleled advancement opportunities for amateurs, as well as skilled finance or sales professionals seeking a career change, who can earn high-net $500,000 incomes within two-to-three years of joining.

“We’re training ambitious people nationwide to become successful commercial real estate brokers,” said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union’s founder and president. “Every new hire will Be’zras Hashem benefit with uniquely-designed, hands-on real estate, business finance, and sales training sessions taught by leading industry experts. Over the past two decades, Eastern Union has successfully created in-house opportunities for hundreds of motivated individuals seeking profitable and rewarding business careers.”

Mr. Zlotowitz said new brokers have the potential to earn up half-a-million dollars in commissions within two-to-three years of work.

“Eastern Union’s hiring is the result of large-scale owner and investor demand for refinancings of multi-family properties holding mortgages with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company’s Multi-Family Group began charging a market-resetting quarter-point fee — with no back-end fees — for these transactions, known as agency deals. ”

Because the hiring process is done virtually, job applicants can apply and interview in the comfort of their own homes from anywhere in the United States. This helps promote safety amid the present pandemic environment, while helping motivated individuals work toward a potentially lucrative career as a commercial real estate broker.

All new hires will be equipped to immediately initiate real estate deals as brokers within Eastern Union — and all broker roles can be performed remotely with Eastern Union’s virtual office platform. Brokers are being actively and successfully recruited from a national base of candidates.

In keeping with a highly-regarded industry reputation as a trailblazer, Eastern Union successfully pivoted to meet today’s marketplace demands and redefined the traditional pricing standards that have persevered for decades.

“In short order, with much Siyata Dishmaya, the Multi-Family Group and the quarter-point fee has changed the face of our industry,” said Mr. Zlotowitz. “This advantageous pricing structure gives Eastern Union brokers a serious lead over the competition, and ensures we are able to provide hundreds of motivated individuals with a respectable parnassah for years to come. ”

To learn how you can take your career to the next level and earn a $500,000 income within two-to-three years, visit hiring.easternunion.com today.

