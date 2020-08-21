Attention Bochurim

Sponsored Content





We have successfully secured Bushkill Falls Resort for this אלול זמן . We have arranged accommodations for several hundred בחורים. We will be learning the same לימוד as Mir in Yerushalayim. There will be a Chabura Hookup with Hagaon Harav Asher Arielli. The Rosh Chabura will be Harav Zev Reiss and Harav Betzalel Sofer . R Berel Kelemer, R Dovid Asher David

For more information for Bais Yeshaya 848-245-6292 or for Bais Shalom R’ Reiss 908-330-1855 or R’ Betzalel Sofer 732-789-2027. The registration office can be reached at 732-994-7228 or [email protected]







