In Case You Missed The Presidents Speech

Register for the free replay of Yeshivah Beth Yehudah’s groundbreaking Evening of Unity





What got over 100,000 people from around the world to gather virtually on October 18 (for yet another Zoom meeting)?

A first-of-its-kind, breathtaking viral event — hosted by Yeshiva Beth Yehudah.

Now, following hundreds of requests, the replay of this powerful dinner will be available for a limited time, November 1.





There’s a reason America’s movers and shakers show up for Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s annual dinner. For over a century, the Detroit yeshivah has been more than a beloved institution: it’s been a powerful unifying movement raising generations of leaders, thinkers, and scholars.

This year, the dinner went virtual. More than 100,000 people tuned in to the Evening of Unity on October 18 — what HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky called, “The largest Jewish celebration of education.” In these times when we’re apart, the event honored the fundamental values we share — outstanding Torah education, equality of opportunity, and a better future for our children.

Some event highlights:

President Donald Trump shared why he loves Israel, and the reason his friends pushed him to join the Evening of Unity

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel shared the lessons he learned living in outer space

DTE Energy CEO Jerry Norcia spilled the key to economic prosperity

UAE ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba spoke about growing up in a country that was at war with Israel — and the erroneous beliefs he absorbed as truth

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke about the universal message of tikkun olam

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon spoke about the one thing kids need to see adults doing

Shulem Lemmer and the Yeshiva’s choir gave stirring performances that tug at the heart





Those who joined walked away moved — and those who couldn’t attend felt like they missed out.

That’s why this Sunday, November 1, the event will be broadcast in different time zones, allowing thousands more around the world the chance to be uplifted.

Missed the event — or want to be inspired again?

Register free for the replay here.



