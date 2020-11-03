This Kallah Might Never See Her Chosson Again

Shaindy Rabb is a 19 year old who lives with her family in Eretz Yisroel. Ever since she was a little girl, she dreamed of getting married.

The dress. The veil. The chosson. She always knew it would be perfect.

She grew up, and one day her neighbor suggested her cousin for her. Shaindy’s parents looked into him. Fifteen days later there they were. Sitting in a lounge, exchanging opinions and laughing at each other’s stories. Shaindy’s heart was fluttering. A thought was stirring within her, a truth that wanted to make itself known. He was the one.

Before she knew it, they were under the stars, gazing at the Kotel when this young man looked into her eyes, took a shaky breath, and asked her: “Shaindy, will you marry me?”

She shrieked with joy.

But several days after her vort, Shaindy’s parents sat down to talk to her with pained expressions on their faces. Several months before her father, Mr. Rabb was fired. His company had run out of business due to Corona. Unfortunately, living off of one income was not enough to pay all the bills. They let Shaindy know that they recently received an eviction notice in the mail.

Mr. Rabb paused, and told his daughter that they don’t see any other choice but to push the wedding off indefinitely.

Aharon Rabb, describes his feelings below:

“I hope that none of you will ever feel the sorrow that I feel. To not be able to provide my daughter with the basics that a kallah needs…It simply breaks my heart. I am never one to ask for help, but now that my daughter is involved, it’s different…”

