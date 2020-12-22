The Rosh Yeshiva Did Whatever It Took To Help His Talmidim. Can We Do Whatever It Takes To Keep His Legacy Alive?

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the doors of Brooklyn’s legendary Yeshiva Derech Chaim were not shut. The selfless Rebbeim are doing Whatever It Takes to keep the holy gates of Torah open.

Challenges piled up. The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yisroel Plutchok ZT’L, tragically passed away. The Annual Dinner and Chinese Auction fundraising events were cancelled due to the pandemic. With all that, the Yeshiva is stronger than ever. The bachuhrim have risen to the occasion and their resilience is stronger than ever. Despite the many obstacles, Yeshiva Derech Chaim is doing Whatever It Takes to help every single Talmid. In 2020, every yeshiva focuses on the Rebbe talmid relationship – Derech Chaim has known this secret for 47 years….

The Yeshiva needs to raise a whopping $3,000,000 a year to stay afloat. A group of loyal Talmidim have decided to step up and do Whatever It Takes to raise AT LEAST $1,000,000 in funds over the next 36 hours. Please … join us as we uphold the banner of Whatever It Takes to maintain the financial equilibrium of this legendary Yeshiva.

