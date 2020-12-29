Yeshivas Get Big Boost Under Eastern Union-Torah Umesorah PPP Partnership – And mutually benefits you and your school!

The launch of a second round of PPP loans brings with it not only the prospect of financial relief but also an incredible opportunity to do a mitzvah. Eastern Union, in partnership with Torah Umesorah, will be donating 20 percent of its bank commission on all PPP loans to the yeshiva or yeshivos of your choice.

Applicants have the option of either submitting their loan request through a yeshiva’s direct PPP link or by applying for a PPP at EasternUnion.com/TorahUmesorah and directing the donation to a particular yeshiva.

All yeshivas are eligible to participate in the program and donations can be split between multiple schools.

To apply for the PPP please visit EasternUnion.com/torahumesorah or to register a school email [email protected].