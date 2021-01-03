Go West This Summer!





Camp Agudah West, a new project of Agudath Israel of California, is shaping up to be the most exciting place to be this summer!





With a collection of superb staff, including Rabbi and Mrs. Avi Frank of Camp Agudah Midwest and Gateways fame, Rabbi Meir Kranzer of Camps Nageela & Agudah Midwest, Rabbi Yechiel Chaboura, Rabbi Eliezer Levin, Mrs’s. Shoshi Tropp, Elana Schechter, Esther Segal, Faige Gruman and Chayale Jaffe this summer is bound to be memorable.





Learning for the boys will be directed by Rabbi Nochum Scheinberg, with the Roshei Mesivta being Rabbi Tzvi Ungar, 8th grade rebbe at Yeshiva Toras Emes of Los Angeles and Rabbi Yossi Modes, rebbe at Yeshivos Derech Hatorah and Telshe Cleveland.





Rabbi Nachum Sauer shlita will be joining as the camp’s Morah D’asra.





Boys Season: June 30-July 26

Girls Season: July 28-August 23





For more information, give us a call at 213-468-8100 or visit our website.

Register Here.

Rabbi Avi Frank -Camp Director

Energy. Enthusiasm. Good Humor. These words are synonymous with Rabbi Avi Frank., a veteran mechanech with over 30 years of experience educating, inspiring and shaping the children of today into exceptional adults of tomorrow. Rabbi Frank leads a busy life as a Rebbe / Assistant Principal at Yeshiva Spring Valley (Monsey, NY), and he has served as Head Staff / Director of various camps during the summer. In his rare spare time Rabbi Frank coordinates a popular Avos Ubanim, volunteers for Hatzolah, Tomchei Shabbos, Chaveirim, and serves as a Board Member for Yedei Chesed. “The Best Storyteller in Monsey” is a title that Rabbi Frank proudly maintains at Pirchei groups and special city events and while serving as Children’s Program Director for all Gateways Yom Tovim retreats. Still, there is always time in Avi Frank’s day to cheerfully brighten the day and help any person who crosses his path.





Rabbi Meir Kranzer – Boys Head Counselor



Keep Calm I’m the Mayor !

Rabbi Meir Kranczer has previously served on the head staff of Camp Agudah Midwest, and was the head counselor of Camp Nageela Midwest for 14 years, since its inception. The Kranczers have also served as directors of MeadowBrook Estates day camp in South Haven, Michigan, and help run the 500+ annual Midwest Siyum Mishnayos.

Rabbi Meir Kranzcer’s name is well known throughout the esteemed circles of chinuch and Torah camping. Reb Meir has the unique ability to make every Talmid and camper feel cared for and special . His signature calm , warm and loving demeanor coupled with his creative , welcoming ,contagious and positive personality makes him the true leader by example type of Head Counselor par excellence be”H . R’ Meir is also an esteemed panelist on the Yated Ne’eman’s chinuch roundtable addressing today’s issues and chinuch pursuits with a clarity and wit. R’ Meir is married to Morah Esti (nee Hirth) a celebrated preschool teacher in Yeshiva Bais Yehudah of Detroit .Their home is a bastion of chessed and their family maintains a very close relationship with many Gedolim especially the Detroit roshei hayeshiva Harav Yehuda and Harav Meyer Simcha Bakst.