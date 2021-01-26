Tov V’Chesed in Midst of $1,000,000 Racheim Campaign to Support Orphaned Families

Monsey, NY – The U.S. offices of Tov V’Chesed continue to be a hub of activity today as the organization mobilizes for the final hours of its massive online fundraising drive. Hundreds of community members have eagerly volunteered to host their own campaign pages and will play a crucial role in the late push over the final hours of the campaign.

Tov V’Chesed, the organization founded and directed by the popular Jerusalemite R’ Yaakov Eliezer Shisha, first made its name through the food distributions it ran for needy Israeli families. In recent years, R’ Shisha and his team responded to the overwhelming requests for help that came from orphaned families and expanded to offer a host of social, emotional and financial services to children who lost a parent.

In addition to the aforementioned food support and the wedding night Simcha Fund, two of the group’s popular programs have taken off and taken the world of chesed by storm. Buneinu and Bnoseinu are one-of-a-kind comprehensive support programs headquartered in a number of Buneinu and Bnoseinu centers throughout the country. Each of these centers serve as a home away from home where orphaned children can come by at all hours to relax, eat a meal, meet a specialist, take a course and much more.

For children growing up in broken homes, these centers have been lifesavers. Not only is this often the only place where they can eat a warm, nourishing meal, but the programs provide therapists and mentors onsite, and give the orphaned children a safe place where they can get away from their troubles at home. Those who have visited the centers repeat with awe the impact it had on them, and many of these visitors have taken on a prominent role during the fundraising drive.

The success of Buneinu and Bnoseinu has led to continued growth and a heavier financial burden on the organization. That is why Tov V’Chesed leadership decided to embark on an ambitious drive to raise $1,000,000 on behalf of these myriad efforts. The campaign name is appropriately ‘Racheim,’ a reminder to the community to show their rachmanus on the struggling children of Israel.

The year that passed was a heavy one for Buneinu and Bnoseinu; not only because of the sad number of orphans added to its list but also due to the social impact of the pandemic. Tov V’Chesed was at the forefront, ensuring that the yesomim and yesomos didn’t fall behind. Now, with the campaign reaching its climax, it is expected that Klal Yisroel will hear the calls of Racheim and come to the aid of their struggling brothers and sisters.

The campaign page can be found at Dryveup.com/tv. Donations can also be submitted over the phone at 718-568-5743