Emergency Campaign!! A Pikuach Nefesh Situation! In 8 Days A Chashuv Ben Torah Will Be Evicted From His Home!

In 8 days a Chashuv Ben Torah will be evicted from his home!
His 8 young children WILL BE HOMELESS!
CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW
But we can STOP IT! We can help him save his family!
PLEASE open your heart and donate $147 so he can reach the $147,000 goal that will save his life!
Just imagine his situation and open you heart! And may Hashem have mercy on your family, and shower you with Bracha and Hatzlachah!
A PIKUACH NEFESH SITUATION!
Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.
Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701
PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “A PIKUACH NEFESH SITUATION #10205”
For Zelle: [email protected]
PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “A PIKUACH NEFESH SITUATION #10205”