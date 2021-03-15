Be a Prepared Parent this Pesach – A Virtual event from Torah Umesorah’s Parenting Initiative

Baruch Hashem, the fog looks to be lifting… and not a moment too soon!

But what about the past year? Can we simply ignore what we’ve been through? With light flashing hopefully at us from the end of the long and dark tunnel, it’s time for parents everywhere to glance back, to survey the possible impacts that have been made upon our children and our relationships with them by a situation that has challenged us to our limits.

There is certainly no better time than now, as we prepare for the Pesach upon us. Yet, besides the cleaning, shopping and cooking that grab most of our attention, fathers and mothers alike need to think about the most important preparation of all: re-aligning their lives with their roles as parents. We need to remember that Pesach is a “Rosh Hashanah l’Chinuch,” the most perfect chance to check our family’s chinuch foundations… and to build upon them.

So, bring special meaning this year to “V’highadeta l’vincha bayom hahu.” Join the coordinators of the well-known “Torah Umesorah Parenting Initiative” for a special “Pesach Prep” experience. The 90-minute program might well be your very best investment of time. The guidance, the chizuk and the inspiration will deeply enrich the Pesach you will soon experience, after a particularly stressful year.

Please join Torah Umesorah as it welcomes three renowned experts in the field, for this exciting and unique program. It will feature Rabbi Shlomo Goldberg, of Los Angeles; Rabbi Nosson Muller, of Chicago; and Dr. David Pelcovitz, of New York.

A special Pesichah address will be delivered by Harav Mordechai Respler, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mesivta of Long Beach.

Join us on March 16th at 8 PM and be inspired.