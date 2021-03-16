Pesach in the Catskills. Want to Spend Pesach 2021 at this Mini Mansion?

Looking to get away with your entire family? The Thyme Estate in Catskills is available to rent Pesach 2021.

The main house and guest house is on 16 secluded acres in the Catskills (Sullivan County area). With a total of seven bedrooms, this mini-mansion sleeps over 20 people easily. The kid’s bedroom sleeps 8.

Plus features like a 16 seat theatre, game room, 12 person swim spa hot tub and a large dining area will please all the family members. The kitchen has plenty of room to cook and entertain. And the kitchen will be kashered for Pesach or anytime you need a getaway.





Check Out The Site For More Information: www.thymeestate.com.

Please email them at [email protected] for more info.

Or you can call the hosts, Jamie or Marcus at (845) 647-3000.