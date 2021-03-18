Whatever needs Lakewood’s Cholim might have, the answer to the question is always “Bikur Cholim of Lakewood.”

Whatever time of day or night, no matter how big or small the need, Bikur Cholim of Lakewood is always there to serve the need.

Over the last year, Bikur Cholim expanded every single one of its programs to serve the ever-growing needs of Lakewood’s community.

Whether it is having patient advocates looking out for patients 24/7, or helping people find the perfect doctor, feeding patients and their families, helping people get rides to and from medical appointments and/or treatments, or a warm and comfortable room for families to stay in when they visit, Bikur Cholim is always there. —–

To continue being there for the Cholim and their families, Bikur Cholim is raising $1,000,000 today and needs your help to reach the goal.

Please click here to donate, and make sure that every Lakewood Choleh has someone there whenever they reach out for help.