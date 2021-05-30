How Do You Capture Countless Crowning Achievements Into One Hour? (Beginning Tomorrow At 8 PM!)

Inspiration, education, and entertainment come together in a must-see 1-hour program streaming live into homes everywhere. Welcome to the Yeshiva of Spring Valley’s Virtual Dinner.

With Divrei Bracha from HaRav Elya Brudny Shlita, and featuring a lifetime of Chinuch – honoring Rabbi Frankel’s 3-decade tenure as Dean, the virtual event is steeped in the essence of our eternal Torah.

The event, entitled “Atoros – Celebrating Our Crowning Achievements,” will also be recognizing Mrs. Lea Kokis and her 31-years of expert leadership as the Menaheles of the girls school, and introduces Rabbi Yitzchok Grossbard as the Yeshiva’s new Dean.

Interwoven with high-level content, the event features an original musical production by the YSV Talmidim, an Ask The Rebbe Roundtable, Reflections of Rabbi Frankel Moments, and the breathtaking “Crowned” film.

How do you capture countless crowning achievements into one hour?

Please go to yeshivaspringvalley.org to see for yourself!

Join Us ! Tomorrow night at 8 PM!

Thank you for watching, sharing and giving.