Donate And Support The ‘Da’ad K’doshim’ Institutions! And Get A Life Changing Solution!

Rabbi Avrohom Abish Weiss Shlit”a ראש מוסדות דעת קדושים, is the son of the Spinkah Rebbe Shlit”a and the son-in-law of the Kretchniff Rebbe shlit”a.

He is a renown Mekubal in Eretz Yisroel, who delivers many Shiurim weekly, and is the author of many Kabbalistic Seforim.

He is also known to be helping individuals who are experiencing difficulties and blockages in life, through his vast knowledge of Kabbalistic practice. Many Mekubalim and Rabbonim send those who need a Yeshuah, to Rabbi Weiss for a total life transformation.

DO YOU THINK YOU MIGHT BE AFFECTED BY עין הרע?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE AND SEND YOUR NAMES

Rabbi Weiss has been helping hundreds of people, with special Kabbalistic Tikunim and Teffilos directed to the person’s name and Neshama, changing their lives for the good!

Rabbi Weiss also specializes in removing עין הרע that has affected ones life.

He applies special כוונות and יחודים which were revealed by the אר״י הקדוש, the רש״ש, and more.

