Last Call! PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting July 1

Advance Your Career! New Option for Out-of-Town Student!
A Proven Track of Helping People Get Quality Jobs and Start Businesses-
Join the Business Enrichment Course (PCS/ Agudath Israel)
A proven path to parnassah success (since 2004)
Learn Business skills to:
get a quality job!
start a business!
increase your salary!
advance your career!
Live and remote classes!
Gain valuable business skills that will get you ahead in: Microsoft Office, sales, accounting, QuickBooks, presentation/ interviewing skills, marketing, negotiation, investments, real estate, e-commerce, health care, logistics, manufacturing, and more.
Limited partial scholarships are available.
New! The course is now available remotely for out-of-town students.
Last call! Classes starting July 1.
For information [email protected]; or 732-905-9700 x 606
Know of any job? Please let us know by clicking the link so that we can continue to help others. https://pcsnynj.org/submit-a-job/