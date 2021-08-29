Ignited: Prepare Yourself For The New Year!

Why settle for a good year when you can have a great year?
Ignite Your Heart, Soul & Mind with Ohr Naava’s Avinu Malkeinu
For 16 Years, Avinu Malkeinu has been inspiring tens of thousands of people around the world during Elul. This years event will leave you inspired and spiritually IGNITED!
3 incredible programs on 3 separate days starting Sunday, August 29th at 8:30 PM
These programs are offered at just $36 each or $54 for all 3.
Watch at ANY time
Programs Include:
- Rabbi Eli Mansour
- Rabbi YY Jacobson
- Jackie Bitton
- Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi
- Rabbi Zecharia Wallerstein
- Rabbi Ari Bensoussan
- Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan
- Rav Gav Friedman
REGISTER TO WATCH THE PROGRAMS TODAY
Join, Watch and Become Ignited!