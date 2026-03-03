THE NEW HAMAN: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Chosen as Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Father’s Death

Iran’s powerful clerical establishment has reportedly moved quickly to fill the vacuum left by the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, selecting his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to assume control of the Islamic Republic, according to opposition-linked Iranian media.

The report, first carried Tuesday by Iranian International and rapidly echoed across Israeli media outlets, claims that Iran’s Assembly of Experts — the powerful clerical body tasked with choosing the country’s supreme leader — voted to elevate Mojtaba Khamenei to the nation’s highest post. Iranian state media, however, has not confirmed the appointment.

If verified, the decision would mark a dramatic and controversial transition in Iran’s leadership, effectively establishing a dynastic succession in a system that was formally designed to avoid hereditary rule.

Mojtaba Khamenei had initially been rumored to be among roughly 40 senior Iranian figures killed in the massive U.S. and Israeli strike on Saturday that eliminated his father, the long-serving supreme leader who dominated Iran’s political and religious life for decades. Those reports were later contradicted, and the younger Khamenei is now said to be emerging as the regime’s chosen successor.

The question of who would replace Ali Khamenei has loomed large since the strikes decapitated much of Iran’s leadership. The elder Khamenei ruled the country with a powerful cult of personality and an uncompromisingly anti-Western agenda, shaping Iran’s political and military posture for more than three decades.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, authority in Tehran reportedly fell to a three-man council composed of senior regime figures who survived the strikes. The temporary leadership arrangement fueled intense speculation about which faction would ultimately seize control of the Islamic Republic.

Now, with reports that the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran may be attempting to project stability amid an increasingly chaotic national landscape.

The country has been thrown into turmoil since the weekend attacks. Missile strikes and military activity continue across parts of Iran as the regime retaliates against U.S. interests and allied targets throughout the Middle East with rockets and drones.

Whether Mojtaba Khamenei’s reported appointment will stabilize the regime — or deepen the turmoil already gripping the country — remains uncertain as the conflict continues to escalate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)