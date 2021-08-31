Pikuach Nefesh: Help Save A Frum Girls Life

Dear friends,

My 6 year old daughter is undergoing serious medical treatments and painful procedures.

We must travel to the United States for her treatments. The costs exceed $150,000!

We are now in the month of Elul and I am crying out to my brothers and sisters to please lighten the heavy burden off my shoulders.

This matter is urgent! I must save her life. DONATE NOW!

There is still a chance to save her life. Please daven for יהודית מיכל בת פיגה ציפורה and please donate generously to save her.

Yehudis needs your help to save her life!

You should be blessed with a כתיבה וחתימה טובה. May we all merit to ישועת and רפואות.

