Saving One Life Saves an Entire World. Dont let Racheli die!

Dear Jewish brothers and sisters,

My name is Ayelet. I am the mother of Shanel Rachel, and it is for her sake and her sake alone that I force myself to overcome my embarrassment and turn to you for help. I appeal to the kindness of your hearts and beg you to save the life of my precious daughter, because her condition grows worse from day to day and may soon reach the stage, G-d forbid, in which nothing can be done for her.

Racheli was born 10 years ago with a rare, complex kidney problem.

Racheli’s left kidney does not function at all; the right kidney functions partially at approximately 60%. As a result of this condition, Racheli suffers repeated inflammations and severe infections in her digestive tract, causing her intense pain and suffering that is really too much for her little body to bear.

Click here to save Racheli>>

The situation is so severe that Racheli is not even able to relieve herself in the bathroom in a normal manner. Racheli must undergo a periodic procedure in the hospital just to remove natural waste material from her body.

My Racheli weighs a mere 19 kg. (approximately 40 pounds), and she suffers from anxiety and eating disorders that prevent her from living the normal life of a child her age.

Racheli must undergo a kidney transplant and emergency operation to save her life!

Until now, Racheli has been in treatment at Shneider’s Children’s Hospital in Petach Tikva under the care of specialists. Our family has been doing everything possible to help Racheli and provide her with the best medication and most effective treatments. Most of the medical expenses are not included in the government subsidized health basket and the expenses reach $100,000 per year. We have amassed huge debt, but what else could we do?

The kidney transplant that can save Racheli costs $ 300,000. Not only do we lack the resources to pay for such an operation, but due to all of our past outstanding debt we are unable to take any more loans.

What choice do I have? To watch my dear daughter die or overcome my embarrassment and beg for help.

Dear, dear merciful brothers and sisters! My little girl whose entire life depends on this operation is calling out to you! I am begging you. She is begging you! We have no other choice than to turn to you for help. Please, help save Racheli’s life!

My Racheli – she is our entire life. We will not rest, we cannot rest, until we know that we have made every possible human effort to save her life and G- willing will be able to see her live the life of a normal, happy child.

Thank you for your help. May your lot in life be with the givers and may you never, ever, have to be among those who must rely on the kindness and generosity of others and may you enjoy health and happiness all the days of your life. Amen.

Tizku l’mitzvot.

