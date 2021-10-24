Profitable & Lucrative Career!

0

STARTING -REMOTE AFTERNOON CLASSES!

FDU Masters of Science in Accounting

98% employment rate! 

Rated one of the:

Best Master’s in Accounting programs (Eduniversal 2021)

Best Universities by the Wall Street Journal (2020).

Masters in Accounting/Fairleigh Dickinson University

PCS Job Placement Advantage:

  • 8 placement directors
  • Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
  • PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Yeshiva/ seminary credits accepted.

Many graduates are employed in top national/local companies, with high-paying opportunities.

Men: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 630
Women: [email protected] or  732-367-1500

 

PCS is a nonprofit division of Agudath Israel.