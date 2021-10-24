Profitable & Lucrative Career!

STARTING -REMOTE AFTERNOON CLASSES!
FDU Masters of Science in Accounting
98% employment rate!
Rated one of the:
Best Master’s in Accounting programs (Eduniversal 2021)
Best Universities by the Wall Street Journal (2020).
Masters in Accounting/Fairleigh Dickinson University
PCS Job Placement Advantage:
- 8 placement directors
- Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
- PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
Yeshiva/ seminary credits accepted.
Many graduates are employed in top national/local companies, with high-paying opportunities.
Men: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 630
Women: [email protected] or 732-367-1500
PCS is a nonprofit division of Agudath Israel.