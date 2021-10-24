Profitable & Lucrative Career!

STARTING -REMOTE AFTERNOON CLASSES!

FDU Masters of Science in Accounting

98% employment rate!

Rated one of the:

Best Master’s in Accounting programs (Eduniversal 2021)

Best Universities by the Wall Street Journal (2020).

Masters in Accounting/Fairleigh Dickinson University

PCS Job Placement Advantage:

8 placement directors

Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Yeshiva/ seminary credits accepted.

Many graduates are employed in top national/local companies, with high-paying opportunities.

Men: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 630

Women: [email protected] or 732-367-1500

PCS is a nonprofit division of Agudath Israel.