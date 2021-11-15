Join Touro for a Special Virtual Presentation on Aging and Memory: Alzheimer’s and Beyond





NOVEMBER 18, 2021 4:00PM – 6:00PM ET

In this special program presented by Touro College & University System, as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, learn about successful aging, what’s new in Alzheimer’s research, and the latest advances in detection and treatment.

WELCOME: Alan Kadish, M.D.

President, Touro College & University System

PROGRAM INTRODUCTION

Salomon Amar, D.D.S., Ph.D.

Senior Vice President for Research Affairs, Touro College & University System

Vice President for Research, New York Medical College

Professor of Pharmacology and Microbiology and Immunology, New York Medical College

Professor of Dental Medicine, Touro College of Dental Medicine at NYMC

Top experts will address:

What We Have Learned about Alzheimer’s Disease in the Past 50 Years – Where Do We Go Now?

Accelerating Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research: Scientific Advances in Early Detection and Treatment

How Science and Culture Turned This Rare Disease into a Very Common One

Q&A

Facilitated by Edward Halperin, M.D., M.A.

Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer, New York Medical College

Provost for Biomedical Affairs, Touro College & University System

You can send in questions for the Q&A in advance to [email protected]