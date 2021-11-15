Finally, An Affordable Option

Sara Schenirer unveils groundbreaking new degree programs for NJ residents

Just a year ago, Sara Schenirer announced an exciting new partnership with St. Peter’s University; a prestigious New Jersey institution of higher education. Under this arrangement, eligible New Jersey residents can join a wide array of degree programs and apply to receive the full financial aid grants towards their degree programs. The combination of federal and New Jersey state financial aid often covers the full cost of a degree program. Furthermore, for students who are ineligible to receive need-based financial aid, Sara Schenirer has also arranged for significant scholarships to offset the cost of earning a degree.

“After watching Lakewood students struggle to afford degrees for so many years, we were determined to change that in a very significant way,” shared Mrs. Batsheva Shonek, longtime director of Sara Schenirer. “Our new partnership with St. Peter’s University is a real game-changer. They worked closely with us to ensure that students receive full financial aid. Or, in the case of students who are not eligible, exceptionally large scholarships. No longer will price be a factor in whether a student should pursue a degree.”

To learn more about your financial aid options, join our Online Open House on Wednesday, November 17th at 8:00 PM by emailing [email protected], calling (718) 633-8557 ext. 37, or visitinghttps://sarasch.com/open-house/.

All attendees of the Online Open House receive a $75 voucher applicable toward the application fee..



