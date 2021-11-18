How Can We Infuse Every Weekday Meal With the Spirit of Shabbos?

Ever thought about why we say Vihi Noam and Yoshev B’seser after Maariv on Motzaei Shabbos? And why are we meant to eat a meal on מוצאי שבת? Rabbi Mansour shows us how the answers to these questions are actually two sides of the same coin. Learn how we can draw the sanctity of שבת into the week, and how there are many סגולות associated with our Motzaei Shabbos Minhagim, including medicinal gifts and even psychological ones. Pay attention to this meal and your week will carry the boundless ברכות of שבת all the way until the next שבת arrives.

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com