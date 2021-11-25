Capital One Points may become the ‘new’ Amex Points!

Capital One improves transfer ratio to 1:1 for almost all travel partners, launches a brand new credit card, the Venture X.

On 9/1/19 American Express implemented a 90 day restriction on adding or "linking" frequent flier accounts which finally took affect 10/21/21. As a result of this change, the value of Amex points have decreased and the process to redeem them has changed. In the interim, Capital One released a brand new travel rewards credit card the Venture X Card, designed to compete with the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve Cards. Capital One Miles are expected to rise in value as a result of their new travel card, airline transfer partners and the recent Amex airline transfer restrictions.