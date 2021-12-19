Your health, success, livelihood, and your whole life depend on this thing !!!

בס”ד

Dear fellow Jew!

The virtue of the holy days we are in now is well known and famous, the six weeks from Parshas Shemot to Parshas Mishpatim called the days of the Shovavim.

This year we get an additional 2 weeks for make the Tikunim in episodes Teruma and Tetsave, and above all it is a shmita year in which the power of correction is much greater than a normal year, it is an opportunity of once every seven years, the great kabbalist Tzadikim and Gedoley Yisroel say that by all signs this year is the last before the Geulah! therefore it is worthwhile for every person to prepare himself properly and correct his sins so that he will be ready to receive Machiach Tzidkenu!

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

On this days where the serious flaws of the “Brit” offenses can be repaired, causing all the harsh decrees in the world and the sorrow and anguish that every person has.

Our Rabeinu HaAriza”l says that the exaltation of these days is very great and which the gates of heaven are open for the prayers and in which all the most severe defects and transgressions can be corrected, thereby being a new person who is henceforth affected by good luck and abundance.

The Toldos Aharon rebbe says That the greatness of the days in these is just as in the ten days of Teshuvah.

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

The Holy “Zohar Hkodosh” writes that all the troubles and torments every person has in every generation are solely due to the terrible sin of פגם הברית shedding holy semen for nullification. This sin creates tens of thousands of corrupting angels and lots of pests that revolve around a man and persecute him and Embittering his life.

Health difficulties, in the education of the children, in livelihood, in the home’s peace, and all sorts of troubles and severe torments result from this grave sin.

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

The only time this sin can be properly corrected is a complete correction in these weeks!

Take advantage of the short time window left and join the great “Tikun Ha’Yesod” (correction) of the Kabbalist Yeshiva Nahar Shalom that will be held this week on Thursday 12/21/2021, and you will have a good life and the opening of luck.

Do not miss the opportunity!

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

The days when we read in the Torah about the hard bondage of the Am Israel in Egypt that according to the Kabbalah there was a clarification of sparks of holiness captured by impurity because of the sin of the first man, and by hard work with Israel took those sparks out of impurity. Now, we are most capable of bringing out of prison the souls and sparks of holiness that have fallen into captivity because of our sins. And whoever gets to make this important correction will be saved from all the troubles torments surrounding it.

Dear Jew! We have had a challenging year, and still, the situation is terrible and awful!

People have lost their health, livelihood, and sanity, fear rules the whole world, and the situation is only getting worse, God forbid …

The only thing that can stop this terrible crisis is this correction of the foundation that we must all do, and only by repentance and good deeds will we gain true and complete redemption with the coming of our “Mashiach Tsidkeinu.”As every year, we at the Kabbalist Yeshiva Nahar Shalom do the all parts of “Tikun Hashovavim,” and every week of these days, we repair in the following order:

Every person should do and participate in this correction even for those who know for sure that he has not sinned in it because it is possible that in a previous incarnation or previous incarnations he did sin or that someone else who is from the root of his soul sinned in it. These iniquities, certainly if a person clearly knows that he has sinned, then it is imperative to make this correction to save his soul in this world and the “Olam Haba”.

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>

This has a golden opportunity to join the correction and atone for these grave sins.

The “Tikunim” was made with the Kabbalist Rosh Yeshivat “Nahar shalom” ‘Rabbi Benyahu Shmueli Shlit’a’ with all the Kabbalist yeshiva rabbis according to the Kabbalah Torah with the prayer “Ananu” composed by our Rabbeinu “HaRashash” Zt”l with all the “Kavanot” and The “Yichudim” of the “Shemot Hakodesh” for correcting The “Pgam Habrit” and the consequences of this grave sin.

Click here to participate in the Tikun>>