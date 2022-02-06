Why You Should Join the Social Work Program Now

If you’ve thought about becoming a social worker, now is your best chance to join the Men’s Master’s in Social Work Program. With a cohort forming for a May 2022 start, you can apply now and begin your social work journey today.

The Master’s in Social Work program, brought to you by Sara Schenirer, in partnership with Wurzweiler School of Social Work, now offers two tracks, tailored to meet your needs:

Accelerated Track: 5 semesters (18 months)

Leadership Track: 7 semesters (24 months)

The Leadership Track is designed to accommodate individuals who are seeking to balance an existing career with a college workload at a manageable pace. While the Leadership program will take additional months to complete, students will receive the same elite-level learning experience.

If you are busy with a career, but have your heart set on becoming a social worker, this is the entry point for you.

Additionally, internship opportunities are optimal right now. Take advantage of the openings and win the internship spot you’ve dreamed of, all with excellent supervision and hands-on fieldwork.

Applications are being accepted until March 1st, 2022, after which all applications will be deferred to Jan. 2023.

For more information or to schedule a personal consultation, please contact R’ Ariel Leon at [email protected] or call 718-633-8557 ext. 40