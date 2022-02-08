Update On Tragedy In Los Angeles: Funeral For Mother Of 5, Killed In Denver Crash

Tragedy struck the Los Angeles Jewish community on Thursday morning when word spread of a horrific incident.

At the levaya of Leora Ezoory 33 A”H, shrilling and screaming could be heard from the Ezra’s nashim. Her husband Joel was maspid while visibly injured. Hespeidim were made to a packed house. One of the Maspidim noted, “Chazal say that one of the responsibilities of a Maspid is to bring other to bechi, but no words are necessary! Devastated parents, a broken husband, and 5 Yesomim. The youngest only 7 months old!”

Sources tell YWN that a young couple from the community traveled to Denver to go on a skiing trip. They were traveling on Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs when their vehicle (Jeep Compass Trailhawk) collided with a disabled tractor-trailer at around 5:30 PM on Wednesday evening.

Tragically, 33-year-old Leora Ezoory A”H was Niftar at the scene. Her husband was rushed to the hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition. Bichasdei Hashem he has stabilized.

She is mourned by her parents, siblings, husband, and her 5 children.

