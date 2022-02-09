20 Minute Daf Going Strong into Chagiga

Daf Yomi is starting Chagiga, the final mesechta in Seder Moed.

2+ years into the current cycle, the momentum and energy of Daf Yomi is continuing unabated, which is undoubtedly made easier by the numerous choices of shiurim available.

20 Minute Daf is given by Shaul C. Greenwald who learns though the daf in less than 30 minutes a day. The shiur is geshmak and exciting, holding your attention all the way through to the end.

Yoni Knopf, a longtime member of the shiur, noted this about Moed Katan, “The dafim are long and hard, and your hazbora is quick & efficient. You even get a chance to squeeze through quite a bit of the Tosfos. Gevaldig!”

The 20 Minute Daf Yomi Shiur is available everywhere you need it to be – on the 20minutedaf.com site, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TorahAnytime, WhatsApp, Naki Radio, and you can even subscribe to the shiur by email.

This Friday, start Chagiga with 20 Minute Daf and finish Seder Moed with geshmak.