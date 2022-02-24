United for Ukraine Jewry

The Jewish community of Ukraine.
Rich in its history of trial and triumph, but strong in its resolve.
Today, magnified by recent events, the nation of Ukraine has been thrown into complete turmoil, with tens of thousands of Ukraine Jewry are literally stuck in the crossfire.
Stand by the Jewish communities across these Ukrainian cities, in desperate need for the very basic everyday necessities.
Unite to help the Shluchim and communities of:
Cherkassy – Rabbi Dov Akselrod
Sumy – Rabbi Yechiel Shlome Levitansky
Poltava – Rabbi Yosef Segal
Chernigov – Rabbi Yisroel Silberstein
Kropyvnyrski- Rabbi Zakuta Dan
Mariupol- Rabbi Mendel Cohen
Kremenchuk – Rabbi Shlomo Salamon
Bardichev – Rabbi Moshe S Thaler
Chabad of Uzhgorod and Carpatian- Rabbi Menachem Mendel Wilhelm
Lviv – Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gottlib
Chernovitz – Rabbi Menachem Glisnshtain
Nikolaev – Rabi Shalom Gottlib
Vinntza – Rabbi Shaul Horowitz
Kiev- Rabbi Mordechai Levenharts
Pervymask – Rabbi Levi Yitshak Perlstein
Rovno – Rabbi Shneor Zalman Schneerson
Belaya – Rabbi Meir Holtzberg