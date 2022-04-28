Join Touro for a Special Conference on Individual Autonomy, Communal Responsibility & Halacha on Sunday May 1st.

Join Touro for a Special Conference on Individual Autonomy, Communal Responsibility & Halacha
Hear perspectives from leading rabbis and experts on personal autonomy vs. communal responsibility in Jewish law as relates to a wide range of current public health and social issues.
To learn more and to register please visit 50.touro.edu/events
Perspectives on Individual Autonomy and Communal Responsibility
MAY 1, 2022 11:30AM – 4:00PM ET
Lander College for Men
75-31 150th Street, Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367