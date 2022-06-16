Rav Asher Weiss…Begging?!

News of a father-of-twelve made waves this week after Rav Asher Weiss Shlita publicized a powerful appeal on his behalf, describing a talmid chochom and Torah teacher who is profoundly struggling about to marry off his third child in the span of only six months.

Several readers have jumped at the opportunity to help out a talmid chochomin in desperate need of support, but despite the moving kindness of complete strangers and Rav Asher Weiss’s heartfelt plea, the campaign is still far from its goal.

“The kallah is also an orphan and her family is not able to help at all,” explained R’ Asher Weiss in the letter publicized Monday morning.

“…Please have mercy on this dear person and come to his aid urgently. Your merit is multiplied in Shamayim to be blessed with everything good. I beg of you.”

