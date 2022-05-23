Chana Schochet, Future Doctor, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College for Women

This fall, Chana Schochet will begin medical school at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. It will be part of her long-term effort to create something positive out of a great tragedy. When Chana was 11, her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She struggled with it for four years. Through her exposure to hospitals and illness, Chana learned the value of medical research and health care. A careful decisionmaker, Chana explored several facets of healthcare before settling on medicine. She did internships in cancer research at both the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Weizmann Institute in Israel; she taught science at the high school level in New York City and is currently working as a medical assistant in upstate, New York.

Chana grew up in Providence, Rhode Island as part of a small, close knit Jewish community. At Lander College for Women, she was delighted to find small, thought-provoking classes, supportive faculty, and great friends. “I came into Lander wide-eyed and not sure on what I wanted to do with my career. Touro gave me a clear message; there are people who believe in you and will help you as you navigate your way toward finding your best self,” she said.

“Chana’s academic prowess and intellectual curiosity are well complemented by a passion for helping others and, above all, an abiding sense of personal integrity. I have no question that she will be an outstanding physician whose concern for others will continue to define her both personally and professionally,” said Dr. Marian Stoltz-Loike, dean of Touro’s Lander College for Women.

Chana attended high school at New England Academy of Torah and attended seminary at Bnos Avigayil Seminary in Israel before starting at Touro.

