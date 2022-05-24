Yonaton Rubin, Future Lawyer, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College for Men

Beneath Yonaton Rubin’s low-key demeanor is a highly motivated scholar and an astute legal mind. In his first semester, Yonaton excelled in an upper-level course on the Supreme Court and the Constitution. The practical experience with legal writing, arguing and reading solidified his desire to become a lawyer.

Yonaton’s ambition led him to go the extra mile throughout his time at Lander College for Men. In writing a research paper on women in government, he not only evaluated current literature, he developed his own theory and then designed original research to test that theory. He combines his academic drive with a passion for helping others. While waiting to start law school he is working as an educational aide at Ari Crown Hebrew Day School in Chicago. “If you want to change the world, education can be the most powerful tool,” he said.

“Yonaton possesses that rare combination of an acute, critical intellect, and an impeccable moral character. Not only does he think broadly and creatively, distinguishing himself in the classroom, but he is at the same time modest, soft-spoken and diligent. He has devoted much volunteer time to Chai Lifeline, all the while remaining committed to his beis medrash study. Yonaton well represents the ideals of Lander College for Men,” said Dr. Moshe Sokol, dean, Touro’s Lander College for Men.

Growing up in Skokie, Ill., Yonaton attended Fasman Yeshiva High School and then studied at Aish Gesher Yeshiva in Israel. He chose Lander College for Men for the close-knit community, Jewish environment and high-quality academics.

For a full listing of Touro’s 2022 valedictorians please visit our website at https://www.touro.edu/news–events/stories/touros-lander-colleges-celebrate-2022-valedictorians.php