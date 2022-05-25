To The Over 62,000 Of You, Thank You!

As we sit back and watch the conclusion of Hatzalahthon 3, we are all truly overwhelmed and inspired by a massive outpouring of support we have seen.

In just over a week, over 62,000 of you have let your voices be heard, in a resounding “THANK YOU” to your dedicated Hatzalah volunteers, for all they do for our communities, and the dedication they show every single day.

If you have not yet, we encourage you to visit hatzalahthon.com and find you local branch.

Let your local volunteers know you support and appreciate them, and all their hard work!