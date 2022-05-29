WOW: Parent Sponsors $5,000 One-Time Bonus for All Rabbeim at Ohr Yehuda

As the end of the school year approaches, a parent at Yeshiva Ohr Yehuda in Lakewood, NJ, felt that he just had to do something.

Something to show his hakoras hatov, his appreciation to the remarkable rabbeim of the yeshiva.

Shavuos is an opportune time to express that gratitude, and this parent decided to actually do something about it.

Approaching the menahel of Ohr Yehuda, Rav Zvi Bender, the parent described his desire to convey his thanks to the rabbeim for their dedication and devotion throughout the year. He instantly pledged a one-time $5,000 bonus for each and every rebbi.

This pre-summer gift is a boon for any rebbi, the funds coming in handy with camp or other expenses that any educator on a modest, fixed salary faces.

While the parent insisted on maintaining his anonymity, he did agree for his gift to be publicized for one reason only: to inspire others to do the same in their own children’s mosdos.

“We owe our rabbeim and teachers an eternal debt of hakoras hatov for what they do,” said the parent. “Imagine if in each mosad, a parent would step forward in this fashion. It would show our precious mechanchim and mechanchos just how much they mean to us and our children. They’ll know that we truly have their back.”