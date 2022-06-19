Aish and Jewlish enter into a strategic partnership; Making Aish the #1 Global Jewish food media brand

Jerusalem, Israel: Aish and the “Jewlish” brand have announced a strategic partnership allowing the immensely popular Jewlish kosher food content to become available to the global Aish.com audience. In addition to reaching out to a wide variety of Jews from diverse backgrounds the two brands share…. digital expert Jamie Geller. Founder and CEO of Kosher Network International (KNi), (parent company of the Jewlish brand) Mrs. Geller also joined Aish in 2020 as Chief Media and Marketing Officer.

Jewlish is the exclusively food-centric brand within KNi, the #1 Global Kosher Food Media Company and World’s Most Watched Jewish Food Network with an audience of 5 million and 1 billion views. In four short years, Ms. Geller launched and positioned KNi as the undisputed industry leader, enjoying a 150% plus competitive advantage and a 375% increase in reach (year over year.) As Aish’s first Chief Media & Marketing Officer, she has become responsible for the digital innovations and expanded online presence of Aish.

Aish’s new 10-year strategic plan, “AishVision2030” is focused on creating a cultural shift to put Jewish learning back in the center of Jewish expression, through an innovative and disruptive approach to making timeless Jewish wisdom engaging and accessible. A central strategy of Aish’s new plan to engage 3 million Jews with Jewish learning includes building a new Global Jewish Media Group, streamlining the Aish brand, and growing Aish’s digital presence and strategic partnerships.

The new vision also includes the expansion of Aish’s digital and social footprint to include Instagram, TikTok and a revamped YouTube channel in growing social followers and digital stats. Over the year, Aish.com will undergo a massive overhaul and relaunch with a revised editorial strategy focused on niche content verticals, building digital communities around common areas of interest. These digital communities will start with 3 mini-sites focused on specific topics within Jewish wisdom; History, Philosophy, and… food. The three topics were chosen based on extensive market research and a survey campaign (conducted by industry leader Finch Brands.)

For Mrs. Geller, the synchronicity of the brand and organization was clear from the start. “I spent years humbled by the tremendous response and enthusiasm for ethnic Jewish food from all corners of the world. Yes always felt like it was entree to Judaism, and entree for more. But as a primarily recipe focused brand we were never equipped to deliver on that next step It is so incredibly meaningful and gratifying for me personally to be able to bring these two ventures together to engage even more people in the exploration of all things kosher/food related, but now, as a portal to many other Jewish topics and ideas..”

By leveraging the most successful Jewish food media brand in the world Jewlish provides Aish with:

1.85M Facebook followers

76K Instagram followers

68.7K Pinterest followers

61K TikTok followers

14.5 K YouTube subscribers

for a total of more than 2M social followers – overnight.

KNi Executive Editor Tamar Genger will be joining the Aish editorial team as food editor of aish.com/jewlish, her 15+ years of editorial, online marketing and nutrition and health experience.

Henry Kauftheil, a successful entrepreneur and businessman with several ventures, is the Chairman of KNi. ““Since the day Mrs. Geller and I started creating KNi it was from a mission-driven place, for a higher purpose, and to answer to a higher calling than the standard media KPI of advertising revenue/dollars. We always wanted our Kosher media brands to be a vehicle for the Jewish people to connect to their culture, heritage, history, identity through food. This new partnership directly achieves that mission of Jewish continuity. ”

Rabbi Burg, Aish CEO adds; “I knew that bringing Mrs. Geller on board as our new Chief Media and Marketing Officer meant utilizing all of the knowledge and experience she has gained in the Kosher media sphere with the world of Aish.com. AishVision2030 is so vast. The only way we can successfully return Jewish learning front and center to the expression of Jewish exploration and identity is by working cooperatively as a worldwide Jewish community. Strategic partnerships like our new arrangement with Jewlish help us reach millions around the world with compelling, relevant, timely Jewish wisdom and re-engage the Jewish world with the legacy that is Jewish literacy.