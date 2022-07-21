She’s Survived Against All Odds. She’s Just Missing One Thing…

The word self-pity does not exist in Maitel Vizel’s dictionary. Even after growing up in heartbreaking poverty and dysfunction. Even after having to be adopted into a different family after her own parents couldn’t take care of her.

After being torn from her home, the incredible girl somehow made the conscious decision not to let her pain destroy her. She stayed on the path of Torah, focused on her studies and ruchniyus growth, and looked for a job as a teacher. Recently, she was overjoyed to become engaged to a wonderful boy from a very nice family. A family friend by the name of Giti tries to describe the complexity of Maitel’s situation now that she is a Kallah:

She’s survived against all odds, but after all that she’s been through, Maitel is desperate for support. Those who wish to help this sweet young girl move on to this important chapter of her life with support and dignity can donate via her crowdfunding campaign on thechesedfund.com.