Now Is YOUR Chance To Give Back To The Organization YOU Benefit From Every Single Day! Next 36 Hours Matched 2X

We are fortunate to live in a country that grants us religious freedom.

And yet, there are constant reminders that we are in galus. One hundred years ago, Agudath Israel of America was founded with the backing of the Gedolei Yisrael. Its mission was to represent Torah Jewry and uphold their religious rights in all arenas.

A century later, the Agudah is still upholding this mission.

When it comes to fighting for the right to educate our children according to our mesorah, the Agudah is there.

When it comes to championing the cause of special education, the Agudah is there.

When it comes to providing life-saving Hatzolah services to new communities, the Agudah is there.

When it comes to advocating for patients facing life and death situations, the Agudah is there.

Every single day, the Agudah is there for Klal Yisrael in countless ways. There isn’t a single frum Yid in America, from all walks of life, that hasn’t benefitted from the Agudah’s work. They have been there for us in so many ways.

And now is our chance to return the favor and be there for them.

Please support the Agudah at this time. Because if the Agudah doesn’t stand up for us, who will?

