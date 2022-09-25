A Glance at Shas Yiden 5782

A New Year Without Our Nasi Hagadol

Maran Sar Hatorah

As we look back on this past year, it is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of the revered and beloved Nasi of Shas Yiden – Maran Hagaon Hagadol, Sar Hatorah, Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l.

He was the central source of encouragement for the incredible growth and success of Shas Yiden. He took great interest in the avreichim geonim and spurred them on to even greater heights in limud Hatorah, and the Gedolei Torah joined him in this support.

Rav Chaim’s joy was to farher the Shas Yiden in detail, ‘firing’ questions from all over Shas, and then to be able to exclaim “Zei kennen Shas” (They KNOW Shas.)

He is sorely missed.

(Below this short recap and greeting is a copy of the last letter of brocho to the avreichim and supporters of Shas Yiden.)

100 Avreichim Geonim

Just a few months ago, Shas Yiden was happy to welcome the latest avreich, a grandson of Rav Chaim. He has brought the number of avreichim geonim to 100 in our six kollelim in Eretz Yisroel and London, UK.

Two Public Farheren

During the year, two public farheren were held. The one in the Spring was graced by the attendance of Maran, Hagaon Hatzadik, Harav Shimon Gallay, shlit”a, who was effusive in his praise of the Shas Yiden. The farher was conducted by Maran Harav Asher Anshel Schwartz, Rosh HaKollel Sanz-Beit Shemesh.

The summer farher was attended by Maran, the Makaver Rov, shlit”a, who literally shed tears of joy at the incredible Torah learning spectacle. The farher was conducted by Maran Hagaon Harav Yitzchok Shmuel Schwartz, shlit”a, Rav and Rosh Kollel Chisda in Bnei Brak.

A gala celebration for the Siyumei Hashas by Kollel Shas Yiden London, with the Viznitzer Rebbe of London in attendance.

Project Beer Yaakov

A new initiative at Shas Yiden awards substantial bonuses to encourage our avreichim geonim in their incredible toil in Torah. Every three months, following a completion of a quarter of Shas, the avreichim geonim submit themselves to an intense written bechinah on all these blatt. Based on their marks, they can earn a bonus of up to six thousand dollars!

This project carries the name Be’er Yaakov, in memory of Hagaaon Harav Yaakov ben Harav Sholom Halevi Eisen, father of the Pozna Rov, the founder of the Shas Yiden Kollel network.

Warmest wishes for a כתיבה וחתימה טובה a happy, fulfilled and safe year to you and all your families from

· Rosh Hakollelim, Harav Hagaon Moshe Isaac Samet, shlt”a

· All our avreichim geonim and the administration

Last Letter of Brochos and Praise from

the Nasi of Shas Yiden, זצ”ל

(Translation below)

Harav S.Y. Chaim Kanievsky

Shikun Chazon Ish, Bnei Brak

B”H Days of Mercy and Penitence 5780

As the new year approaches, and that comes upon us for the good, I extend my blessings to all those who support the Shas Yiden Kollel Network that was established by my friend and colleague Hagaon Harav Avrohom Halevi Eisen, the Pozna Rov, shlit”a. The student body comprises incredible talmidei chachomim of great stature, who are able to study and complete the entire גפ”ת (Gemora, Peirush (Rashi), Tosfos) – every year, diligently and with thorough understanding.

They have visited with me numerous times and I have tested them on the entire Shas. They were amazing with their incredible knowledge of the entire Shas, in depth and in breadth. Especially, this year, in response to my request to open additional such kollelim in Israel and abroad, two were opened – in Beitar and London.

Praised are they who merit to support the Shas Yiden Kollel Network by entering the most mehudar Yissachar-Zevulun partnership pact. I bless them that, in the merit of such support, all the wishes of their hearts will be fulfilled for the good, with brocho and hatzlocho in all matters, and for a good and sweet year. They shall be blessed with all the brochos written in the Torah – for good parnosso, refuah and yeshu’os until the coming of the Righteous Redeemer – amen. With blessing for a כתיבה וחתימה טובה –

Chaim Kanievsky

