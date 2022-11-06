The World’s Top Kosher Cookbook Authors Come Together to Create the Greatest Collection of Kosher Recipes in One Sensational

Best of Kosher is a magnificent cookbook that features some of the most popular kosher recipes from over 15 of your favorite kosher cookbook authors.

You know their names and have been cooking from their books for years, but now they have pooled their talents to create a collection of the best of kosher cooking.

Featuring recipes from: Chanie Apfelbaum, Between Carpools, Miriam (Pascal) Cohen, Victoria Dwek, Susie Fishbein, Rivky Kleiman, Sina Mizrahi, Renee Muller, Naomi Nachman, Danielle Renov, Daniella Silver, Leah Schapira, and Rorie Weisberg. The book also provides background on the authors, their behind-the-scenes stories, and fun facts you didn’t know about them.

Best of Kosher features 130 recipes, including 45 brand-new ones, each beautifully photographed.

